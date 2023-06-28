Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

