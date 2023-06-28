Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $233.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.52.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

