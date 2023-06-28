Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $425.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

