Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

