Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $720.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $953.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $716.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $762.60 and a 200-day moving average of $759.89. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

