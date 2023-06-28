Critical Comparison: UTG (UTGN) and Its Peers

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare UTG to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UTG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get UTG alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 334 1996 1900 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 215.10%. Given UTG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

52.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UTG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 9.40% 8.63% 1.01%

Risk and Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s peers have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $21.20 billion $1.25 billion 55.95

UTG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UTG peers beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

(Get Rating)

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.