Optas LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $161.51 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

