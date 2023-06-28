Ignite Planners LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.