Ignite Planners LLC Invests $317,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

