Ignite Planners LLC Invests $317,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

