Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

