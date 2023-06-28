Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 411 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $335,838,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $169,168,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.5 %

PCAR opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

