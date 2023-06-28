Xponance Inc. Purchases 904 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.28 and its 200-day moving average is $215.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

