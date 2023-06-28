GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,983 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.33 and a 200-day moving average of $228.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

