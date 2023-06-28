Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,851 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

