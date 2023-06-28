Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $417.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.61.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

