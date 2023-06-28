Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 962.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.78.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

