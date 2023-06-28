Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.