Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

