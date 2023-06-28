Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $380.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.84 and its 200 day moving average is $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $382.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

