Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Shares of ISRG opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $333.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

