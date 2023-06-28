Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

