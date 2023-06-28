Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 152.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

