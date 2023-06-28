CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,345 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

