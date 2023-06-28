Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $313.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

NASDAQ:META opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.92. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

