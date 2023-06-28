The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KHC opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

