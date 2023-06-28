Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after buying an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $320,866,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,438,000 after buying an additional 3,080,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CSGP opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

