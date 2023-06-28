Czech National Bank Buys 3,894 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 661,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.7% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 69,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 171,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

PFE stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

