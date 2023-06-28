Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 771 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

