Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

