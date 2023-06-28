Crew Capital Management Ltd. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

