Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,793 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $186.22 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day moving average of $181.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

