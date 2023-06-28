The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.65. The company has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

