iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $160,535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 682,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWM opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.