Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

