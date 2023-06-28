Claro Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.9 %

HD opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

