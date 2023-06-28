AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.