AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Cut by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

ABBV stock opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $233.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

