GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $327,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

