Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

