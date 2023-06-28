Optas LLC Sells 220 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,604,000 after purchasing an additional 101,862 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AZN opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

