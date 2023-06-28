Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 143 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEE opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

