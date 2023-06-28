Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

ACN stock opened at $300.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.30. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

