Ignite Planners LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.62.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

