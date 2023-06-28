Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

