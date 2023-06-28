ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 4,177 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $426,713,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,789 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.