Xponance Inc. Acquires 33,719 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

