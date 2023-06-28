Xponance Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $251.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.36, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $253.51.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.