Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after acquiring an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

