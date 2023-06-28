Xponance Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.