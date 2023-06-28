Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

